Man gets prison time for killing 700-pound black bear on Red Lake Indian Reservation

A Brainerd man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for charges of wildlife trafficking and trespassing after prosecutors said he illegally hunted a black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.

Brett James Stimac pleaded guilty to going onto the reservation in September of 2019 and using a compound bow to kill a 700-pound black bear.

Stimac, who prosecutors say is not an enrolled member of Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, left the bear there and returned the following day to day a picture with the carcass. The next day, prosecutors say he returned again and removed the bear's head for a trophy and left the rest of the body, investigators said.

The photo of Stimac with the bear was posted on Facebook with the caption: "Got it done last night with an absolute giant over 700 lbs."

Along with the year-plus behind bars, Stimac will serve one year of supervised release after his prison sentence and pay a $9,500 fine.