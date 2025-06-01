Man found dead after motorcycle crash in in Polk County

The Brief A man was found dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Polk County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened along County Road 38, about a mile and a half from Highway 2.



A man died after he crashed his motorcycle in Polk County on Sunday afternoon.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Polk County

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, just after 1 p.m., authorities responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 38, just north of Highway 2.

The crash was found by a passerby, and when law enforcement arrived they found a motorcyclist lying in a ditch.

The motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Travis Shimpa, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Law enforcement says that at the time of the crash, Shimpa was traveling northbound on County Road 38, which is a gravel road.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what caused the crash.