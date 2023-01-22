Man fatally shot by police after armed home invasion in western Wisconsin

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in western Wisconsin Saturday night.

The Menomonie Police Department said law enforcement responded to a reported armed home invasion where shots were fired at an apartment in Menomonie, located about 45 minutes east of the Twin Cities.

Just before 9 p.m., police say a man broke into an apartment, threatened the homeowner, and shot a firearm. The man stole the homeowner’s car and was located by law enforcement.

During the traffic stop, Menomonie police officers a Dunn County Sheriff's deputy "discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle," according to a statement from Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The deputy and officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. Police did not say whether the man was armed at the time of the shooting or what prompted law enforcement to use their firearms.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The home invasion is still under investigation by the Menomonie Police Department.