Man electrocuted while trimming trees in western Minnesota

A man was flown to a hospital in Minneapolis after he was electrocuted while trimming trees in western Minnesota, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:31 p.m. emergency crews responded to the City of Clarkfield. According to officials, a man was in the bucket of a lift trimming trees and came in contact with an electrical line.

Once the power was off, responders were able to provide aid. A helicopter took the man to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.