Man drives SUV through crossing gates, is struck by train in Clear Lake, Minn.

A train collided with a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon near Clear Lake, Minn., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident occurred on Hwy. 24 at 12:30 p.m. The State Patrol says a 57-year-old Clearwater, Minn. man drove his SUV through the crossing gates when they were down and was struck by the southbound Burlington Northern train.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Hwy. 24 reopened just after 2 p.m.