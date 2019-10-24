Expand / Collapse search

Man drives SUV through crossing gates, is struck by train in Clear Lake, Minn.

Sherburne County
The State Patrol says a car crashed with a train in Clear Lake, Minn. Thursday.

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train collided with a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon near Clear Lake, Minn., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident occurred on Hwy. 24 at 12:30 p.m. The State Patrol says a 57-year-old Clearwater, Minn. man drove his SUV through the crossing gates when they were down and was struck by the southbound Burlington Northern train. 

He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. 

Hwy. 24 reopened just after 2 p.m. 