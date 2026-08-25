Lightning strike sparks cabin fire in St. Louis County

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The Brief A cabin caught fire on Nett Lake Road in Leiding Township on Aug. 25 after lightning struck during severe thunderstorms. Multiple volunteer fire departments assisted the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at the scene. It's not clear how much damage the Cain sustained, or if anyone was inside.



A lightning strike sparked a cabin fire in northern St. Louis County as severe thunderstorms swept across the region Tuesday morning.

Lightning strikes cabin during storm

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and several volunteer fire departments responded to a cabin fire on the 11000 block of Nett Lake Road in Leiding Township Tuesday morning.

At 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, crews were called to the scene after a cabin was reported on fire. Initial investigation findings indicate lightning struck the cabin, causing the fire.

At the time of the fire, severe thunderstorms with lightning stretched over most of northern St. Louis County.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much damage the cabin sustained or whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews respond from across the region

The response:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Orr Fire Department, Boise Forte Fire Department, Buyck Fire Department, Cook Fire Department, Bearville Fire Department and Kabetogama Fire Department.