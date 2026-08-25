Lightning strike sparks cabin fire in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A lightning strike sparked a cabin fire in northern St. Louis County as severe thunderstorms swept across the region Tuesday morning.
Lightning strikes cabin during storm
What we know:
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and several volunteer fire departments responded to a cabin fire on the 11000 block of Nett Lake Road in Leiding Township Tuesday morning.
At 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, crews were called to the scene after a cabin was reported on fire. Initial investigation findings indicate lightning struck the cabin, causing the fire.
At the time of the fire, severe thunderstorms with lightning stretched over most of northern St. Louis County.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear how much damage the cabin sustained or whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
Crews respond from across the region
The response:
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Orr Fire Department, Boise Forte Fire Department, Buyck Fire Department, Cook Fire Department, Bearville Fire Department and Kabetogama Fire Department.
The Source: This story is based on information from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.