Minnesota weather: More humid Tuesday with isolated late day strong storms

The Brief Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Tuesday as humidity increases. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. These storms carry a level 1 and level 2 risk of severe weather for parts of Minnesota.



Tuesday turns warmer and more humid across Minnesota, with chances of isolated strong thunderstorms later in the day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Much of Minnesota will see more humid conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 86 degrees.

A few clouds are possible, but most areas should stay fairly quiet into the early afternoon. Expect a light southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will swing through, potentially sparking isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms is in northern Minnesota, though activity is possible in the metro and southern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances on Tuesday

What to expect:

Parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin face a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while a Level 1 marginal risk extends into parts of southern Minnesota.

The main window for severe weather is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the greatest threat staying north and northeast of the Twin Cities metro. The strongest storms could produce hail larger than 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph. A very isolated tornado is also possible.

The storms will likely develop along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor before quickly moving east during the evening.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns cooler and slightly less humid as temperatures return closer to average. Expect a light northwest breeze and passing clouds, though a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday bring temperatures in the lower 80s and more comfortable humidity. Spotty thunderstorms are possible Friday night.

Saturday turns more humid before temperatures climb back into the mid-80s by Sunday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)