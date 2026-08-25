St. Paul fire: Woman rescued from burning duplex dies from injuries

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The Brief St. Paul firefighters responded to three fires within 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Crews rescued a woman and toddler from a duplex fire on the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue East. A HealthPartners spokesperson confirmed the woman died from her injuries.



A woman who was rescued from a St. Paul duplex fire over the weekend has died from her injuries.

Deadly St. Paul fire

What we know:

The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue East. Firefighters responded to the scene and found an active fire on the first floor of an up-and-down duplex.

Fire officials said crews entered the building and rescued the woman and a toddler, who were both transported to a local hospital. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries during the fire.

Dig deeper:

A HealthPartners spokesperson confirmed to FOX 9 on Tuesday that the woman died from her injuries. FOX 9 has received no update on the toddler's condition.

Multiple fires in St. Paul on Saturday

The backstory:

The duplex fire was one of three structure fires St. Paul Fire-EMS crews responded to within about 90 minutes Saturday afternoon.

The first fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building on the 1800 block of Magnolia Avenue East. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread beyond the unit where it started. No injuries were reported, and officials said preliminary findings indicated unattended cooking may have contributed to the fire.

Just before 4 p.m., crews were called to a heavily involved house fire on the 100 block of Elizabeth Street East. No one was home at the time, but four dogs were reported unaccounted for.

What we don't know:

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.