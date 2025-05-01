Man dies after corn planter pins him in Stearns County

article

The Brief A man is dead after being pinned by a John Deere DB66 planter in Stearns County on Tuesday. Authorities say he was freed from the planter, but died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. The incident happened when two men were working on the planter, which was believed to have hydraulic issues.



A man is dead after he was pinned under a corn planter in Stearns County on Tuesday.

Fatal farming accident

Big picture view:

Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a reported farm accident in the 26000 block of County Road 201 in North Folk Township, about four miles northeast of the City of Brooten, around 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities then found a man pinned underneath a large John Deere DB66 corn planter that was having hydraulic issues.

Investigators say the planter "suddenly and unexpectedly" lowered to the ground while the man was working on it.

That man, Eric Scott Segaar, 46, of Brooten, died at the scene despite being freed from the planter and life-saving efforts from first responders.