Man dies after snowmobile crash on northern Minnesota lake
COOK COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 38-year-old man has died after a snowmobile crash on Poplar Lake in northern Minnesota.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday that a snowmobiler found the man and contacted authorities. A deputy who responded to the scene said the crash appeared to have happened the previous night.
The crash was likely caused by the man hitting a rock, and he was thrown from the snowmobile. The sheriff's office said the crash was fatal and identified the victim as a 38-year-old man from Grand Marais.
The incident remains under investigation.