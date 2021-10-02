Man dies after shooting Friday in north Minneapolis

A man died after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis' Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis police, at about 10:16 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

When they arrived, a resident said there was a man in their yard claiming to have been shot. Officers found the man awake and responsive. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. This is the city's 73rd homicide so far this year.

If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.