Man dies after fire in Brooklyn Park

The Brief A fire left one man dead in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. Fire crews found the man inside the burning home during searches. The cause of the fire is not yet known.



A man pulled from a burning home died Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park, Minn., police say.

Deadly fire in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of smoke coming from a home on 94th Avenue North near Washburn Avenue North.

What they found:

At the scene, first responders found a working fire inside the home. Firefighters searched for victims and found a man inside the home, who was pulled from the blaze.

Despite efforts to revive the man, police say he was ultimately pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.