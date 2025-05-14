Man dies after fire in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man pulled from a burning home died Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park, Minn., police say.
What we know:
Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of smoke coming from a home on 94th Avenue North near Washburn Avenue North.
What they found:
At the scene, first responders found a working fire inside the home. Firefighters searched for victims and found a man inside the home, who was pulled from the blaze.
Despite efforts to revive the man, police say he was ultimately pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.
The Source: The story uses a release from Brooklyn Park PD.