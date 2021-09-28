Man dies after excavation trench collapses at Lindstrom construction site

article

A man has died after an accident at a construction site Tuesday evening in Lindstrom, Minnesota.

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, at about 4:30 p.m., crews responded to a 911 call on the 30000 block of Olinda Trail, where an apartment building is being constructed. Officials say a construction worker was near an excavation trench when the side gave way. He fell down and was buried.

The 48-year-old man was dug out, but he died of his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.