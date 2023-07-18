Man dies after being hit by stolen Hyundai in Minneapolis

A man in his 40s was killed Tuesday night after his vehicle was struck by a driver behind the wheel of a stolen Hyundai.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North, just off I-94. Police say it appears a stolen Hyundai collided with another vehicle, leaving the person in the second vehicle seriously injured.

That man, believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. A passenger in the same vehicle also suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the driver of the stolen Hyundai left the scene before police arrived. The driver has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through CrimeStoppersMN.org.