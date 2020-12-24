Man dead after shooting at Lake Street light rail station in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police are investigating another homicide in the city after a shooting at a light rail station off Lake Street on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the station on the 2300 block of Lake Street East in the city's Longfellow neighborhood for the report of a man down.

At the scene, officers say they found the victim had no pulse. They tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the shooting started with an argument between two men that ended with one of the men pulling out a gun.

"This is a rare occurrence," said Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder. "This is not something you find associated with mass transit in Minneapolis and St. Paul."

The investigation into the shooting is underway. Police say trains and buses are still running but service at the Lake Street station is closed for the time being, as the investigation is underway.