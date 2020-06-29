Man crashes into squad car following reported assault in Shafer, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a man crashed into a squad car following a reported assault Monday morning in Shafer, Minnesota.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:58 a.m., authorities were notified of a physical dispute at a convenience store in Shafer. It was reported that a man with a beard and a ponytail was assaulting the clerk inside of the store, as well as the person who called in about the incident. The suspect then reportedly fired a handgun and smashed a windshield with the handgun.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect had already left the area, but the suspect’s license plate was relayed to dispatch, and it was registered to a local man from Shafer.

As deputies were heading to the suspect's home, he accelerated at a high rate of speed and rammed an occupied squad car that was parked in the opposite lane of traffic. During this time, three deputies fired their weapons.

The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries caused from the vehicle crash. He has since been released from the hospital and has been booked into the Chisago County Jail for felony level second-degree assault.

There’s an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.