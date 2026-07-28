Apple Valley garbage truck dumps burning load in street during heat wave

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The Brief A garbage truck in Apple Valley dumped a burning load in the street to prevent a fire from spreading on Tuesday. The Apple Valley Fire Department quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt. Residents are reminded to let charcoal and ashes cool before putting them in the trash.



A garbage truck in Apple Valley had to unload burning trash in the street on Tuesday after extreme heat sparked a fire, prompting a quick response from firefighters and police.

Apple Valley garbage truck fire

What we know:

The incident happened in a residential area near 148th Street, authorities say.

The truck driver followed safety procedures by dumping the burning load in the street to keep the fire from spreading to the vehicle.

The Apple Valley Fire Department arrived quickly and put out the fire, while officers set up a safety perimeter to keep the neighborhood safe.

No one was hurt, and the truck was saved, but cleanup is ongoing after what officials called "probably the least pleasant cookout in town."

Why you should care:

With temperatures high enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk, officials are reminding everyone to make sure charcoal, ashes or anything that might still be hot is completely cooled before tossing it in the trash. This simple step can help prevent fires and keep garbage trucks, workers and neighborhoods safe during extreme heat.

The backstory:

Officials joked on social media this is not a new curbside collection program, but a standard safety measure to protect equipment and people when trash catches fire. Firefighters and police regularly respond to these types of calls, especially during periods of extreme heat.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what exactly caused the fire in the trash or how much damage was done to the load.