Man charged after neighbor killed in western Minnesota boat crash

article

A 72-year-old Roseville, Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly drove a boat while under the influence of alcohol and medications and killed his neighbor in a deadly crash in western Minnesota.

Charles Willis Gramith is charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide for operating in a negligent manner, while under the influence of alcohol and while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Each count carries up to a 10-year prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.

According to the charges, Saturday around 3:25 p.m., deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to a boat crash on Otter Tail Lake. Authorities learned a man was missing and began a search. Rescuers found the man, identified as 52-year-old Neil "Pat" Baker of Elysian, lying in the water and attempted to revive him, but his injuries were too severe and he passed away.

Baker's wife told a deputy she was helping her husband tie up their boat when they saw Gramith on a boat "coming in hot" at a high speed, the charges state. Gramith's then boat collided with the Bakers' boat.

Preliminary autopsy results show Baker suffered significant head trauma and lacerations to his shoulders and neck and died instantly, the charges state.

When a deputy spoke with Gramith, he claimed he thought the steering wheel got stuck, but later said he wasn't sure what had happened, according to the charges. Gramith said he had two beers while he was in the boat and also admitted that he takes a "number of medications." A pharmacist reviewed a full list of Gramith's medications and determined at least two of the medications - a blood thinner and an anti-anxiety - both have warnings for the potential of increased impairment with alcohol use.

Advertisement

A preliminary breath test showed Gramith had a 0.051 blood alcohol concentration, which is under the 0.08 legal limit.

Gramith is in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.

In a statement to FOX 9, the Baker family described Neil "Pat" Baker as a lover of Minnesota sports and the outdoors.

"His family was his most important thing to him," read the statement. "Neil (or as he went by - Pat) would drop anything for anyone and was very selfless. He was loved by many in the community and was known for his big smile and helping hand."