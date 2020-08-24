Allegedly speeding boater crashes into parked boat on Otter Tail Lake, kills another boater

article

A boater who was reportedly speeding crashed into a parked boat on Otter Tail Lake in northern Minnesota Saturday, killing another boater—one of his neighbors.

The crash occurred around 3:23 p.m. on the east side of the lake, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. When first responders arrived, neighbors were already at the scene and rendering aid to the victim. First responders eventually pronounced the victim dead.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Neil Baker, 52, of Elysian.

According to the sheriff’s office, Baker had just returned to his dock after being out on the water with his wife and several family members. The family members had gotten off the boat, but Baker and his wife remained on board organizing its contents and securing it to the dock.

While doing so, another boater driving at a high-rate of speed struck Baker’s boat. The impact threw Baker and his wife from their boat and into the water.

Baker’s family told FOX 9 he loved being outdoors and spending time with family at the cabin.

“His family was his most important thing to him,” his family said in a statement to FOX 9. “Neil (or as he went by—Pat) would drop anything for anyone and was very selfless. He was loved by many in the community and was known for his big smile and helping hand.”

Neil Baker and his family (Baker family / FOX 9)

Deputies arrested the 73-year-old Roseville man who was driving the boat for criminal vehicular homicide. He is a nearby neighbor of the Baker’s cabin.

The incident remains under investigation.