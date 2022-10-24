A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged.

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.

Officers say the victim, a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines, was at the maze with his family. Police learned the man, a licensed gun owner, was carrying a concealed firearm when he got some corn in his boot. Investigators say the man bent over to get the corn out and the gun discharged, hitting him in the leg.

Police say the gun didn't have a safety or hammer and police are still investigating whether the man mishandled the weapon. He is currently not facing charges.