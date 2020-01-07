Man breaks bar window with axe in central Minnesota

Officials are investigating after a man broke a bar window with an axe Tuesday morning in Regal, Minnesota.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, at about 11 a.m., officials responded to the Just Down the Road Bar and Grill on Hwy. 55 where a man reportedly broke a window with an axe. Officials said there were several people eating lunch there at the time, and the man left the scene with the axe.

The sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter around the man's house. Deputies were able to communicate with the man through a PA system, and the situation was resolved peacefully.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.