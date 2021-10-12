Man arrested in Minneapolis hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter

article

Minneapolis police say a 21-year-old man was been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman on a mobility scooter Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was arrested in St. Anthony late Monday night. Authorities also recovered the suspect SUV Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 2:26 p.m. at near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Aldrich Avenue North. A woman on a motorized scooter was crossing Aldrich when she was struck by a white SUV and thrown a great distance. The SUV then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Steven Collins said he witnessed the whole thing and tried to help.

"He looked like he intentionally mowed her down. He ran over her…looked down at her like she was a piece of roadkill, then he looked at me. I looked him dead in the eyes and then he drove. I ran to my truck and I chased him," Collins said.

Friends later identified the victim as Rosie Means and formed a memorial for her the next day.

"He hit her while in the middle of the street. We know he saw her," said Yvonne Murry, Rosie's friend. "It’s dangerous right there. It’s like a racetrack. They fly down that street… we put up signs to slow down, they don’t pay any attention."

"She was a very good woman," added friend Dixie Lee Brown. "We’re going to miss her. Rosie was a very nice, sweet person."

The suspect is being held in Hennepin County jail where he is facing charges of probable cause murder.