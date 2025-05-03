Man arrested after mother killed in St. Paul home, toddler left behind with body
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested after officers found a woman dead in her home, along with a toddler who was left alone in the home with the mother's body.
Woman found dead Friday
The backstory:
St. Paul police were called to home o Edmund Avenue near Farrington Street for a 911 call for an injured woman inside the home with a 2-year-old child.
Officers forced their way in after no one initially answered the door. Inside they found a woman's body and a 2-year-old child who was unharmed.
Police said the death was investigated as a homicide due to trauma to the mom.
Local perspective:
St. Paul police say this is the third homicide of 2025 in the city. Last year at this point there had been eight.
St. Paul police investigate in Frogtown after a woman's body was found dead with her toddler left behind in the home.
Man arrested
Arrest made:
Saturday morning, police said they had arrested a suspect in the slaying.
Officers said a 34-year-old St. Paul man had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
FOX 9 is not identifying the suspect as they haven't been charged.
What's next:
The man is being held in Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.
The Source: This story uses release from the St. Paul Police Department.