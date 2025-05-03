Man arrested after mother killed in St. Paul home, toddler left behind with body

The Brief A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her home Friday, with her unharmed 2-year-old child nearby. Police forced entry after no response to a 911 call, discovering the woman’s body with signs of trauma. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.



A 34-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested after officers found a woman dead in her home, along with a toddler who was left alone in the home with the mother's body.

Woman found dead Friday

The backstory:

St. Paul police were called to home o Edmund Avenue near Farrington Street for a 911 call for an injured woman inside the home with a 2-year-old child.

Officers forced their way in after no one initially answered the door. Inside they found a woman's body and a 2-year-old child who was unharmed.

Police said the death was investigated as a homicide due to trauma to the mom.

Local perspective:

St. Paul police say this is the third homicide of 2025 in the city. Last year at this point there had been eight.

St. Paul police investigate in Frogtown after a woman's body was found dead with her toddler left behind in the home.

Man arrested

Arrest made:

Saturday morning, police said they had arrested a suspect in the slaying.

Officers said a 34-year-old St. Paul man had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

FOX 9 is not identifying the suspect as they haven't been charged.

What's next:

The man is being held in Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.