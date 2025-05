article

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning. Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation on the 300 block of Edmund Avenue. Stay with FOX 9 for developments as they become available.



The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning.

What happened

What we know:

Authorities say they are on the scene of a death investigation on the 300 block of Edmund Avenue.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with FOX 9 for updates on this developing story.