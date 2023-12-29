Man arrested after fatal shooting in Meeker County home

Authorities said a man has been arrested after allegedly admitting to shooting his wife in Meeker County on Thursday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead inside a home on the 2200 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township, approximately 60 miles west of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed that he had shot his wife. The man was arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two children were home at the time of the incident, authorities said, but they were not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield Police.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert .



