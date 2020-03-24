Man, 56, dies in logging accident in near Barron, Wisconsin

A 56-year-old man died Monday in a logging accident in western Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, around 12:45 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a logging accident in a parcel of woods near Highway 8 and County Highway TT west of Barron.

An investigation revealed a worker was repairing a piece of equipment on a log skidding machine when he became pinned between the cab and engine compartment. The worker, identified as Nathan Hecker of Stone Lake, died at the scene.