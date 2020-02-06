Man, 33, pleads guilty to 3 counts of burglary in series of Minneapolis home invasions

article

A man pleaded guilty this week to three counts of first-degree burglary for a series of home invasions in Minneapolis over the summer.

Robert Buckingham, 33, was charged in three separate cases, although at one point he was suspected in connection to more than 20 home invasion robberies in southeast Minneapolis that police say targeted Latino families.

According to the criminal complaints, on June 2, 2019, Buckingham entered a home on the 2700 block of 12th Avenue South, threatened the people inside with a handgun and took money from the home.

Buckingham returned to the same house on Aug. 11, threatened a 14-year-old boy with a knife and zip-tied his hands together. He then ransacked the home and stole an estimated $10,000 in cash. Surveillance video showed him walking outside the house and driving away.

Buckingham is also charged in a burglary on June 26 in which he broke into a home on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South and punched a man in the face while pointing a gun at him. Buckingham fled before police arrived, but was later identified by investigators in surveillance video.

While executing a search warrant on Buckingham’s home, investigators recovered the clothes he was seen wearing in the surveillance video from the Aug. 11 burglary and just over $10,000 in cash.

Buckingham will be sentenced on March 16.