
‘Mallard Maternity Ward’ eggs hatch ducklings in St. Anthony Village

Published  May 12, 2025 8:59pm CDT
Wild Nature
'Mallard Maternity Ward' ducklings hatch

A mother duck laid her eggs in a planter in a St. Anthony Village shopping center, and now her ducklings have hatched.

The Brief

    • The mother duck who made her nest in a St. Anthony Village shopping center laid her eggs, and they are starting to hatch.
    • A worker at a nearby ice cream shop created a "Mallard Maternity Ward" for the mother duck and her ducklings.
    • Workers near the maternity ward said the ducklings started hatching over the weekend.

ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ducklings have started to hatch the "Mallard Maternity Ward" in St. Anthony Village. 

Ducklings hatched at shopping center 

Hatched:

The mother duck who made her nest in a planter at a shopping center in St. Anthony Village laid her eggs, and they're hatching. 

Workers from a nearby ice cream shop say the eggs started hacking over the weekend, with about three ducklings hatched so far. 

Mother duck makes nest in unusual spot

The backstory:

The "Mallard Maternity Ward" is the creation of Leinani Watson, who works at a nearby ice cream shop while pursuing a career in social work.

Watson says this is the second time Mallory, the mother duck, has made her nest in the empty planter in the shopping center. 

"Families always stop by and stare and look at her... customers love her," Watson told FOX 9. 

Right now is the peak time for mallard nesting in Minnesota, according to the Wildlife Resource Center of Minnesota (WRC). 

If you see a mallard nest, it's best to leave them alone, even if the mother duck is off feeding. 

