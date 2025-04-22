‘Mallard Maternity Ward’ takes over planter in St. Anthony Village

Minnesota is home to the Mighty Ducks, but no duck is mightier than "Mallory the Mallard" at the St. Anthony Village's shopping center.

Mother duck chooses unusual nesting spot

What we know:

The "Mallard Maternity Ward" is the creation of Leinani Watson, who works at a nearby ice cream shop while pursuing a career in social work.

She says this is the second time Mallory has chosen this unassuming, empty planter as her nest. She documented every day of her journey last year from eggs to ducklings.

The unusual and adorable sight has become the quack of the town again.

"Families always stop by and stare and look at her... customers love her," Watson told FOX 9.

Mallard nesting season

Dig deeper:

This is the peak time for mallard nesting in Minnesota and the Wildlife Resource Center of Minnesota is getting a lot of calls from folks spotting clutches of eggs.

"Sometimes, these mallards will nest behind an air conditioning unit, or in a raised bed," said WRC's Brittney Yohannes.

The best thing people can do is absolutely nothing, even if the mother duck is off feeding.

"Give it space, leave it alone. These mama ducks are typically looking for a quiet safe space to raise their families undisturbed," said Yohannes.

