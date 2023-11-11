Mall of America's hosts special ceremony for Veterans Day

Many people recognized Veterans Day at the Mall of America on Saturday. An event at the mall included the posting of the colors and a performance by the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band.

FOX 9 Anchor Tim Blotz hosted the event, as dozens gathered to honor all who’ve worn a uniform and served in the United States armed forces.

"Freedom is not free," Terrance Bernard commented. "It takes a great sacrifice." He and many other veterans were on hand to receive the crowd’s appreciation. But, veteran Earnest Denzer was sure to point out that the praise shouldn’t just go to veterans, but also to their families.

"The families you leave behind, the wives who stay home and figure out how to pay mortgages and raise teenage kids," Denzer finished.