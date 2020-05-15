Mall of America seeks legislative OK to borrow funds to 'get through this crisis'

The Mall of America is seeking legislative approval to borrow money as a way to weather a financial storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the top Republican in Minnesota state government said.

The mall approached lawmakers in the past two weeks about borrowing from its tax-incremental financing account, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters on a Friday morning conference call.

Last month, only five percent of the mall's rents came in, Gazelka said. The mall has been closed since late mid-March and has said it plans to reopen June 1.

"There's not asking for free money, they're asking to use money set aside in a TIF account that they would borrow and pay back to get through this crisis," Rep. Gazelka told reporters.

But Gazelka said there's no bill draft and significant opposition. Both the City of Bloomington and state Sen. Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington, oppose the borrowing plan, he said.

The deadline for legislation in Minnesota's regular session is Sunday.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Mall of America for comment.