Measles exposure risk for anyone who visited Mall of America evening of May 24

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a warning about a child recently diagnosed with measles who visited last month. The child's source of infection is not currently known. Anyone who visited the mall on May 24 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. are urged to watch for symptoms.



Minnesota health officials are warning Mall of America visitors after they say a child recently diagnosed with measles visited the mall last month.

New measles cases in MN

What we know:

The warning came as health officials announced two new measles cases in the state. One case involves an adult in Washington County who was exposed during a domestic flight outside of Minnesota. The second case involves a child in Dakota County who has not traveled outside of Minnesota and has no known exposures.

The vaccination status of the adult is unknown while the child was not vaccinated. Both patients are recovering at home, state officials report.

Mall of America measles warning

Local perspective:

Health officials issued a warning connected to the second case, saying the infected child had recently visited a theme park at the Mall of America on Saturday, May 24.

The state says anyone who visited the mall on May 24 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms that could develop from May 31 until June 14. Individuals who are not vaccinated and haven't had measles before are the most at risk.

The state and local health departments are working to contact people with known exposures to the child and adult.

What they're saying:

Along with the Mall of America visit, health officials are also concerned they don't know the source of the child's infection.

In a provided statement, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Division Director Jessica Hancock-Allen said: "Anytime we confirm a case of measles unrelated to travel that has no known source it is worrying. This is because it could be a sign that measles is spreading in the community undetected by public health and healthcare systems. It is uncertain where the child was exposed and whether others may have been exposed."

Measles symptoms: What to watch for

Dig deeper:

Health officials say measles typically starts with a fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes followed by a rash that spreads from your head to the rest of your body. It generally takes between eight and 12 days from exposure to experience the first symptoms. The rash usually shows up two or three days after the fever begins.

If you notice any symptoms, you should call your health provider before going to a clinic, to prevent potentially exposing others to the illness.

As always, health officials urge parents to make sure their children get their MMR vaccine. The first shot is usually administered between 12 and 15 months and the second at ages four to six. However, if you are planning to travel to another country or a part of the United States with an outbreak, you should talk to your doctor. Children ages 6 months to 12 months can get an early dose of the vaccine, if their travels put them at a high risk, the state explains.

Last year, the state also changed its guidance, allowing for the booster to be administered as early as soon as a month after the first dose.

The MMR vaccine is safe and any risks of complications from the vaccine are greatly outweighed by the risks of contracting measles itself.

Nationwide measles outbreak

Big picture view:

The cases are the third and fourth measles cases in Minnesota, amid a national outbreak this year. Nationwide, nearly 1,100 measles cases have been reported in 2025, with most concentrated in a massive outbreak in Texas.

In Minnesota, only 87% of kindergartens have gotten the MMR vaccine, as of their 2023-24 school year. That is the fourth-worst percentage in the country, behind Wisconsin (84.8%), Alaska (84.3%), and Idaho (79.6%).