Madison bike path sexual assault, Minnesota man charged

A 41-year-old Minnesota man was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault on Friday, Feb. 10, according to Madison Police Department.

A criminal complaint alleges Aidison Yang of Eagan, Minnesota, sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her with a knife on a bike path on Madison’s east side in 2005. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the sexual assault. Yang was identified through DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit.

Yang was arrested on Feb. 10 in Minnesota. He will be extradited to Wisconsin where he will make his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Madison Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Carver County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. The case is being prosecuted through a partnership between DOJ and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Statement from Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul:

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting to get justice for survivors of sexual assault. Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who are working on this case."

Statement from Madison Police Detective Kelly Dougherty:

"Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases. Our team worked hard to make sure the victim, in this case, felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead. While we cannot change what happened, we hope today’s arrest is another step toward healing."