Madeline Kingsbury case: Adam Fravel found guilty

The Brief Adam Fravel was found guilty on all counts. After a three-week trial, the jury started deliberations Wednesday afternoon and reached a verdict Thursday morning. The sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.



Adam Fravel has been found guilty in his first-degree murder trial for killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Madeline Kingsbury.

Verdict

Fravel is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder with a past pattern of domestic abuse, second-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder while committing a felony.

The jury received the case on Wednesday afternoon, and after hours of deliberation, they returned a verdict on Thursday morning. Fravel was found guilty on all counts.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Fravel's sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

Kingsbury disappearance

Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31, 2023. At the time of her disappearance, Fravel, who was her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, was believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Despite efforts by law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers, Kingsbury's body wasn't found for another four months.

A Fillmore County deputy located her body in a culvert near Fravel’s parents’ home. Investigators say her body was wrapped in a bedsheet with a towel knotted around her head, which prosecutors say was used to suffocate her. Fravel was arrested shortly after, and he was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Search warrants in the case alleged Kingsbury had reported Fravel's abuse to friends and family, warning others that if something terrible happened to her, he would be the one responsible.

The trial

In August 2024, Fravel’s defense team successfully petitioned Winona County Judge Nancy Buytendorp to move the trial to Blue Earth County – a move said to further ensure an unbiased jury.

The trial began in October with the prosecution bringing forth several witnesses including police officers and investigators who worked on the case, as well as, family and friends who described Kingsbury's relationship with Fravel as abusive.

During closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors that Fravel had the motive, means and opportunity to kill Kingsbury. Prosecutors argued Fravel was abusive and controlling, and that he was jealous after Kingsbury told him she’d begun a new relationship.

Fravel did not testify in his own defense, exercising his right to remain silent. His defense team rested its case on Wednesday, arguing that investigators had "tunnel vision" who only focused on Fravel from the start and ignored anything that didn't fit into that narrative.