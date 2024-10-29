Madeline Kingsbury’s parents testify in Adam Fravel murder trial

The Brief In the third week of Adam Fravel’s murder trial, Madeline Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Hultgren, and father, David Kingsbury, took the stand. Hultgren recalled concerns about her daughter’s safety, including when Fravel allegedly told Maddi to be careful, or she would end up like Gabby Petito. David Kingsbury testified to his growing frustration with Fravel and how he kicked him out of the house while the couple stayed with him, adding that he never spoke to Fravel again after that.



The parents of Madeline Kingsbury took the stand on Tuesday as their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, faces trial for her murder.

What happened?

On the stand, Krista Hultgren, Maddi's mother, testified to an incident in September 2021. She explained that Maddi told her Fravel pushed her down and put his hands around her neck before telling her to be careful, or she would end up like Gabby Petitio, a young woman who was killed by her partner in August 2021.

David Kingsbury later testified to the same event and said he left his Farmington home to pick up Maddi and her children in Winona. He described his daughter as being hysterical, and when asked in court how he responded, he explained "not well" and "I was angry."

He also recounted a time in November 2020 when Fravel and his daughter stayed with him and her stepmother in Farmington. David Kingsbury testified how he had grown frustrated with Fravel and kicked him out of the house. He explained he texted Fravel calling him a "narcissist, selfish and arrogant" and that he never spoke to Fravel again after kicking him out.

While on the stand, Maddi’s dad testified to his daughter complaining that Fravel wouldn’t help with their children, and she was providing all the financial support for the family. He said Maddi shared the relationship was over, and she was going to tell Fravel, which she did in the week before her disappearance.

Context

Fravel is facing first-degree murder charges for Maddi's death after she went missing in March 2023.

He was the last person known to see her alive and authorities say he lied about what he was doing on the day of her disappearance.

Kingsbury's body was found months after her disappearance, left near the side of Highway 41, not far from Fravel's parents' home in Fillmore County.

What’s next?

On Tuesday afternoon, Maddi's sister, Megan Hancock, and her stepmother, Catherine Kingsbury, took the stand.

Additional family members and friends are expected to testify as the trial continues.