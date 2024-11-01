Madeline Kingsbury case: Adam Fravel won't testify in his murder trial

article

Adam Fravel will not testify as he faces trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Madeline Kingsbury.

The latest

Fravel on Friday exercised his right to remain silent and decided not to testify at trial, and the defense rested its case.

Context

Fravel is facing first-degree murder charges for Kingsbury's death after she went missing in March 2023.

He was the last person known to see her alive and authorities say he lied about what he was doing on the day of her disappearance.

Kingsbury's body was found months after her disappearance, left near the side of Highway 41, not far from Fravel's parents' home in Fillmore County.

What's next?

There will be no state rebuttal witnesses.

Due to Election Day on Tuesday, closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.