Madalina Cojocari: Family of missing North Carolina girl pen letter

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
8
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Madalina Cojocari: Family of missing North Carolina girl pen letter

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 9:48AM
Missing Persons
FOX TV Digital Team

Madalina Cojocari: Police release last known footage of missing girl

Madalina Cojocari disappeared on November 23 but wasn't reported missing until weeks later. (Credit: Cornelius Police Department)

CORNELIUS, N.C. - The family of a missing 11-year-old girl wrote an open letter as authorities continue their search to find her.

Madalina Cojocari disappeared from her home on November 23 in Cornelius, North Carolina, according to the FBI. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket. She was reported missing to Bailey Middle School on December 15.

The Cornelius Police Department in North Carolina shared the letter on their social media pages Thursday. In the letter, the family expressed sadness but said they're praying that she's found. 

RELATED: Madalina Cojocari: Police release last-known footage of missing North Carolina girl

missinggirl3

Madalina Cojocari (Credit: FBI)

"We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing. We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances. This is something no child or family should ever have to endure, the letter read. Our family doing everything we know to do to support the efforts to find Madalina and bring her home. We are and continue to have hope and positivity in this difficult time and pray that she is found safe very soon." 

"We know and greatly appreciate that the local, state, national, and online communities have come together to share fliers, offer positive support, hold prayer vigils, support law enforcement and are doing everything possible to find and bring Madalina safely home."

"Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future. We are desperate to find her right now, she needs all of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. The family concluded by writing "our family would like to express sincere gratitude to each and everyone of you for your support." 

Cornelius police released the last-known footage of Madalina Cojocari on December 20. The footage comes from a school bus surveillance video. It showed Madalina walking down the aisle with other students. The video is dated two days before she was last seen.

Last weekend, Cornelius police arrested her stepfather, 60-year-old Christopher Palmiter, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of a child.

missinggirlparents.jpg

Cornelius police arrested stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

School employees said they contacted Diana several times about her daughter's whereabouts, but it wasn't until December 15 that the mother walked into the school and told a school resource officer her daughter was missing.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

FOX 29 Philadelphia contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 
 