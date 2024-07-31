Expand / Collapse search
Lutsen Lodge owner ordered to hand over management of another resort after missed payments

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 31, 2024 6:28pm CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

Smoke pours from the rubble left after a fire ripped through the Lutsen Lodge on Feb. 6, 2024. (FOX 9)

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Lake County judge ordered an out-of-state hospitality company to manage Superior Shores Resort after the owner missed several property payments.

Superior Shores Resort is owned by the same man who owns Lutsen Lodge, which burned down earlier this year. 

What we know

Court documents show that Superior Shores Resort will now be managed by Kinseth, a hospitality company based out of Coralville, Iowa.

This decision comes after the owner, Bryce Campbell, missed three different payments totaling more than $13 million that were due June 1, according to the civil complaint. It also notes that Campbell failed to maintain and keep the properties in good repair, pointing out that "at least five units that experienced water damage due to a water leak and that are currently unavailable for rent as a result". 

The suing parties include Blue Waters Development and Jensen-Re Development. 

Background

The Lutsen Resort Lodge, also owned by Campbell, burned down during an overnight blaze in February that gutted the historic property. There were no guests at the site during the fire and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the Lutsen Resort Lodge fire is still being investigated.

This latest development comes after it was revealed that Campbell still owed thousands to other cabin owners at the historic Lutsen Lodge before it burned down.

