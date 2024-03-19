Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipse

Back-to-back eclipses will be visible to a majority of the U.S. this spring – a faint lunar eclipse will be followed two weeks later by the grand finale of a total solar eclipse.

While the April 8 total solar eclipse will be visible across 14 states and parts of Mexico and Canada , a penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible across North and South America on March 25.

According to NASA astronomers, lunar eclipses always happen within a few weeks, either before or after a solar eclipse. From the night of March 24 into the early hours of March 25, a very faint or penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. as the Moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow.

A penumbral lunar eclipse causes a slight dimming of the Moon's brightness and if you don't know when to look, you might even miss it. If you look at the Moon early in the night and then again later around midnight on March 25, you'll see the difference in brightness.

The image below shows the phases of the dimming Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse in 2023.

On the afternoon of April 8, the total solar eclipse will plunge a 100-mile-wide path of the U.S. into near-dusk darkness during totality. Even those who aren't along the path of totality will see a partial solar eclipse up to 99%, which is still an amazing sight.

Unless you are watching the few minutes of totality, keep your solar glasses on the entire time .

Eclipses aren't the only astronomical sight to enjoy this spring.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is becoming more visible in the night sky as it makes its closest approach to the Sun , known as perihelion. Comet 12P is known for its explosive outbursts as it heats up and astronomers have been capturing these reactions in the night sky.

The comet is expected to be visible to the naked eye toward the end of March and just in time for the April 8 total solar eclipse, when Comet 12P will be just 25 degrees from the Sun.

