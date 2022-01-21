Louie Anderson, St. Paul native and comedian, has died at 68

article

Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian who starred in 'Baskets' and as the 'Family Feud' host, has died at age 68 after a battle with blood cancer.

A native of St. Paul, Anderson also created the cartoon series ‘Life with Louie’, wrote four books and recorded numerous stand-up specials.



Comedian Pauly Shore Tweeted yesterday that he had visited Anderson just before his death, alerting other Comedy Store alumn in the process. Once owned by Shore's mother Mitzi, the Comedy Store in Los Angeles helped launch the careers of numerous comedians including, Anderson, Jim Carey, Arsenio Hall, Sam Kinison and more.



