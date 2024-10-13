Lost hikers rescued from Bear Head State Park in northern MN

The Brief Two hikers were rescued from Bear Head State Park in northern Minnesota after becoming lost in a remote area. The hikers called 911 but poor cell service made it difficult for authorities to locate them initially. Rescue teams used GPS coordinates from the call and a drone to eventually locate the hikers.



Two hikers were rescued from Bear Head State Park after becoming lost in a remote area in northern Minnesota on Saturday.

What we know

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded after a 911 call made at 6:11 p.m. by the hikers, asking for help getting out of the woods.

Deputies say, due to poor cell service, they were unable to locate the hikers.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to help with the search and were able to use GPS coordinates from the original 911 call to get the caller's location. The hikers called back a short time later and were told to stay put.

With the help of a drone, eventually, the hikers were found between the cities of Tower and Ely.

What else?

Neither hiker required medical attention. Both were visiting the area and unfamiliar with the park’s terrain.