Lord Fletcher's closing early due to COVID-19 cases among staff

Lord Fletcher’s restaurant, a lakeside restaurant on Lake Minnetonka, announced Tuesday it will close until the spring after reporting three confirmed COVID-19 cases among its staff.

In a statement to its Facebook page, the restaurant said its closure is effective immediately.

The restaurant already planned to close for the winter season, but the COVID-19 cases moved up the closure.

“Following state guidelines, and with additional precautions in place, we have decided to do what is best to keep our customers and staff safe and healthy,” said the restaurant.

“We appreciate the tremendous support we have received over the past months and look forward to reuniting with you in the spring,” the statement added.

The restaurant says it will open again in Spring 2021.