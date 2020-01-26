Lizzo wins Grammy for 'Truth Hurts,' pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

article

Lizzo rocked the Grammys on Sunday, opening up the show with a tribute for Kobe Bryant before delivering a heartfelt message to her fellow musicians while accepting an award.

Lizzo won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Truth Hurts."

From humble beginnings in Minneapolis, the pop star ascended the stage on Sunday to accept the award, minutes after opening the show with two songs: "Cuz I Love You" and the award-winner "Truth Hurts."

Before she performed, Lizzo dedicated the night to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in California.

"Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo proclaimed.

She continued her tribute as she accepted her award.

"I want to say though, this whole week, you know, I'll be lost in my problems, stressed out," Lizzo told the audience. "Then in an instant, all that can go away, and your priorities really shift. Today, all of my problems that I thought were big as the world were gone. I realized that there are people hurting right now."

Lizzo then urged her fellow artists to step up and "make music that moves people again."

Lizzo came into the night as the most-nominated act with eight total nominations for the night.