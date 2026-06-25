Lionel Richie falls ill mid-show, cuts St. Paul concert short on tour's opening night

The Brief Lionel Richie left the stage early during his St. Paul, Minnesota concert after feeling dizzy. The show was the first stop on his joint tour with Earth, Wind and Fire. There is no official update yet on Richie’s condition or if future shows will be affected.



Lionel Richie cut his performance short Thursday night after falling ill on stage during the opening stop of his latest tour with Earth, Wind and Fire at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lionel Richie falls ill on St. Paul stage

What we know:

About an hour into the set, the 77-year-old singer said he felt dizzy and sat down while performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" telling the audience, "That's the first time in my career I've sat during 'Dancing on the Ceiling'...not good, not good."

Richie performed one more song at the piano, "Three Times a Lady," before announcing an unplanned intermission, saying ""intermission, intermission, so I don't fall over," and walked off the back of the stage.

After some time, one of the band members returned to the stage to announce, "Lionel isn’t feeling well" and won’t be returning to the stage. Concertgoers described the band member as emotional while delivering the news.

The concert was the opening night of Richie's 26-city tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour is scheduled to run through August.

What we don't know:

Richie is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday. There has been no official work on his condition or whether upcoming shows will be affected.