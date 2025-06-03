Expand / Collapse search

Lil Wayne set to perform at the Target Center

Published  June 3, 2025 10:20am CDT
Lil Wayne press photo (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Lil Wayne will perform on Aug. 20 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
    • The show will be part of his "Tha Carter VI" tour.
    • Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, June 6, with presale tickets available on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Legendary New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is set to perform in Minneapolis this summer as part of his "Tha Carter VI" tour.

Lil Wayne in Minneapolis

What we know:

Wayne is scheduled to take the stage at the Target Center on Aug. 20, 2025. Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Friday, June 6 through LiveNation. Presale is available starting on Wednesday.

Full Lil Wayne tour dates

Big picture view:

Wayne's tour will stop in 34 cities across the United States. It comes as Wayne is set to release the sixth edition of his Grammy Award-winning "Tha Carter" series. The album is slated to come out this Friday, June 6.

Full tour dates

  • Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
  • Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
  • Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
  • Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
  • Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Sat Sep 06 –  Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
  • Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
  • Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
  • Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
  • Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
