Lil Wayne set to perform at the Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Legendary New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is set to perform in Minneapolis this summer as part of his "Tha Carter VI" tour.
Lil Wayne in Minneapolis
What we know:
Wayne is scheduled to take the stage at the Target Center on Aug. 20, 2025. Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Friday, June 6 through LiveNation. Presale is available starting on Wednesday.
Full Lil Wayne tour dates
Big picture view:
Wayne's tour will stop in 34 cities across the United States. It comes as Wayne is set to release the sixth edition of his Grammy Award-winning "Tha Carter" series. The album is slated to come out this Friday, June 6.
Full tour dates
- Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre