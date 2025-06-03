Lil Wayne set to perform at the Target Center

article

The Brief Lil Wayne will perform on Aug. 20 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The show will be part of his "Tha Carter VI" tour. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, June 6, with presale tickets available on Wednesday.



Legendary New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is set to perform in Minneapolis this summer as part of his "Tha Carter VI" tour.

Lil Wayne in Minneapolis

What we know:

Wayne is scheduled to take the stage at the Target Center on Aug. 20, 2025. Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Friday, June 6 through LiveNation. Presale is available starting on Wednesday.

Full Lil Wayne tour dates

Big picture view:

Wayne's tour will stop in 34 cities across the United States. It comes as Wayne is set to release the sixth edition of his Grammy Award-winning "Tha Carter" series. The album is slated to come out this Friday, June 6.

Full tour dates