Lightning strike sparks fire at Blaine, Minn. home during tornado warning

A Blaine, Minnesota family escaped danger Saturday night as their home caught fire during strong storms in the north metro.

According to the SBM fire chief, crews were called around 6:20 p.m. for the fire on Alamo Circle by neighbors.

The chief says early indication shows a lightning strike likely caused the blaze.

The family was able to escape the fire safely. The chief says family members had been on the top floor of the building shortly before the lightning strike but had thankfully moved down towards the basement after a tornado warning was put in effect.

Crews are still on scene checking for damage. The chief says the family will likely be displaced for at least a couple of days.