Human remains from 3 people found near Leech Lake believed to be hundreds of years old

A group of wild ricers on Leech Lake found what are believed to be human remains of at least three people from several hundred years ago, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know

The wild ricers reported on Aug. 31 that they found what they believed to be human remains in Gould Township, on the shores of Leech Lake, in Cass County, Minnesota.

Authorities responded and found "skeletal remains of at least three individuals believed to be several hundred years old," a Sept. 4 press release says.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office secured the area and contacted the Leech Lake Heritage Sites program, which confirmed the findings. They then took steps to secure the remains. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was contacted to assist with the process.

The remains were found in a known cultural site, but authorities are not revealing exactly where the remains were found, the release notes. The incident is under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe are working to ensure the remains are "preserved and ultimately restored to their original state in a timely and culturally appropriate manner," the release notes.

Contact authorities if you find remains

The sheriff's office used this news to remind people it's important to contact law enforcement if they find human remains, and they shouldn't disturb the area.

"This ensures vital evidence is preserved, along with being respectful of those who were here before us," the release says.

If someone knowingly disturbs a suspected cultural site or cemetery, they could face civil and criminal penalties.