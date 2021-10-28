Tony Lazzaro's lawyers want seized Ferrari, $370k, electronics returned

Attorneys for Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, the GOP fundraiser accused of child sex trafficking, are asking the court return his electronic devices, Ferrari convertible and about $370,000 in cash.

In the memorandum filed Thursday in U.S District Court, Lazzaro’s lawyers argue since all of the items taken by the government were amassed legitimately, the government has no right to the seizure.

The government has already returned around $1 million in gold and other precious metals seized after Lazzaro’s arrest.

In August, Lazzaro was arrested on five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, a count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and another count of attempted sex trafficking, along with three counts of obstruction according to an unsealed indictment.