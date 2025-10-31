Double fatal shooting in St. Paul under investigation

The Brief A shooting in St. Paul early Friday morning left two people dead. The incident happened on the 400 block of Front Avenue, located in the city's South of Maryland neighborhood. St. Paul police are expected to provide more details in a press conference later Friday morning.



An early morning shooting in St. Paul’s South of Maryland neighborhood left two people dead on Friday, police said.

Deadly St. Paul shooting

What we know:

St. Paul police responded to a shooting around 4:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Front Avenue. One person died at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Several squad cars were present at the scene as of 8 a.m., and a portion of the road was closed off while authorities investigate.

Police are expected to release more information during a press conference on Friday morning. The press conference will be available to watch live in the player above.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the fatal shooting and information about the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.