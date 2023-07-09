Large house party disbanded in Brooklyn Park, State patrol assists

A large house party causing a neighborhood-wide disturbance was dispersed by police in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night.

Brooklyn Park officers were dispatched around 10:46 p.m. to the Norwood neighborhood, where several hundred young attendees were reported to be causing a disturbance at a party on the 8000 block of Morgan Circle, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police say that officers surrounded the residence and began giving dispersal warnings.

The State patrol conducted traffic stops as partygoers left the scene. The police maintained a prolonged presence to ensure the area was entirely cleared.

No additional information was available at the time.